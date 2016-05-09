Jeff Healey, Steve Earle, Eric Bibb and more on Stony Plain anniversary album

Canadian independent label Stony Plain Records will mark 40 years in business with the release of a three-disc compilation album featuring Jeff Healey, Steve Earle, Eric Bibb and many others.
40 Years Of Stone Plain continues owner Holger Petersen’s tradition of launching a retrospective collection every half-decade since the firm’s 10th anniversary in 1986.
And the third disc contains rare and previously unreleased material by Bibb, Duke Robillard, Maria Muldaur and others.
Peterson says: “Putting together this specially-priced set has been a joy. With extensive notes and packaging, this stunning collection of 47 songs will be a joyful surprise for true music fans everywhere.”
The collection is released on June 3 and is available for pre-order.
40 Years Of Stony Plain tracklist
CD1
- Colin Linden: No More Cheap Wine
- Spirit Of The West: The Crawl
- Corb Lund: I Wanna Be In The Cavalry
- Doug Sahm: Louis Riel
- Harry Manx & Kevin Breit: Do Not Stand At My Grave And Weep
- Emmylou Harris: Where Will I Be
- James Burton, Albert Lee, Amos Garrett, David Wilcox: That’s All Right (Mama)
- New Guitar Summit: Flying Home
- Rodney Crowell: Funky And The Farm-boy
- Valdy & Gary Fjellgaard: VLT
- Jr. Gone Wild: Poet’s Highway
- Tim Hus: Wild Rose Waltz
- Ian Tyson: Cottonwood Canyon
- Jennifer Warnes: Blue Mountains Of Mexico
- Steve Earle: Rivers Of Babylon
- Eric Bibb: Needed Time (with Taj Mahal, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Ruthie Foster)
CD2
- Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne: Bankrupted Blues
- Joe Louis Walker: Eyes Like A Cat
- Rosco Gordon: Sit Right Here
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters: It Takes Time
- Maria Muldaur: Soul Of A Man (with Taj Mahal)
- Long John Baldry: Midnight Special
- Paul Reddick: Mourning Dove
- MonkeyJunk: Mother’s Crying
- Jay McShann: Goin’ to Chicago
- Jeff Healey: Hong Kong Blues
- Billy Boy Arnold: Bad Luck Blues
- Rory Block: Candy Man
- Big Dave McLean: Atlanta Moan
- Ruthie Foster: Keep Your Big Mouth Closed
- Sonny Rhodes: Meet Me At The 10th Street Inn
- Jim Byrnes: Wrapped Up, Tied Up
- Amos Garrett: Lost Love
- Ellen McIlwaine: All To You
- King Biscuit Boy: Blue Light Boogie
CD3
- Duke Robillard: Ain’t Gonna Do It
- Duke Robillard: Rehab
- Eric Bibb: Shingle By Shingle
- Eric Bibb: Wayfaring Stranger
- Maria Muldaur: In My Girlish Days
- Maria Muldaur: I Belong To The Band
- David Wilcox: Uptown Bump
- Sam Chatmon and His Barbeque Boys: I Hate That Train (feat. Colin Linden, Doc MacLean)
- Sam Chatmon and His Barbeque Boys: All Night Long (feat. Colin Linden, Doc MacLean)
- Bob Carpenter: Satan’s Golden Chain
- Bob Carpenter: Mister Blue
- Walter ‘Shakey’ Horton with Hot Cottage: Shakey’s Edmonton Blues
