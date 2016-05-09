Trending

Jeff Healey, Steve Earle, Eric Bibb and more on Stony Plain anniversary album

Canadian independent label Stony Plain Records marks 40th anniversary with 3-disc compilation including rarities

Canadian independent label Stony Plain Records will mark 40 years in business with the release of a three-disc compilation album featuring Jeff Healey, Steve Earle, Eric Bibb and many others.

40 Years Of Stone Plain continues owner Holger Petersen’s tradition of launching a retrospective collection every half-decade since the firm’s 10th anniversary in 1986.

And the third disc contains rare and previously unreleased material by Bibb, Duke Robillard, Maria Muldaur and others.

Peterson says: “Putting together this specially-priced set has been a joy. With extensive notes and packaging, this stunning collection of 47 songs will be a joyful surprise for true music fans everywhere.”

The collection is released on June 3 and is available for pre-order.

40 Years Of Stony Plain tracklist

CD1

  1. Colin Linden: No More Cheap Wine
  2. Spirit Of The West: The Crawl
  3. Corb Lund: I Wanna Be In The Cavalry
  4. Doug Sahm: Louis Riel
  5. Harry Manx & Kevin Breit: Do Not Stand At My Grave And Weep
  6. Emmylou Harris: Where Will I Be
  7. James Burton, Albert Lee, Amos Garrett, David Wilcox: That’s All Right (Mama)
  8. New Guitar Summit: Flying Home
  9. Rodney Crowell: Funky And The Farm-boy
  10. Valdy & Gary Fjellgaard: VLT
  11. Jr. Gone Wild: Poet’s Highway
  12. Tim Hus: Wild Rose Waltz
  13. Ian Tyson: Cottonwood Canyon
  14. Jennifer Warnes: Blue Mountains Of Mexico
  15. Steve Earle: Rivers Of Babylon
  16. Eric Bibb: Needed Time (with Taj Mahal, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Ruthie Foster)

CD2

  1. Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne: Bankrupted Blues
  2. Joe Louis Walker: Eyes Like A Cat
  3. Rosco Gordon: Sit Right Here
  4. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters: It Takes Time
  5. Maria Muldaur: Soul Of A Man (with Taj Mahal)
  6. Long John Baldry: Midnight Special
  7. Paul Reddick: Mourning Dove
  8. MonkeyJunk: Mother’s Crying
  9. Jay McShann: Goin’ to Chicago
  10. Jeff Healey: Hong Kong Blues
  11. Billy Boy Arnold: Bad Luck Blues
  12. Rory Block: Candy Man
  13. Big Dave McLean: Atlanta Moan
  14. Ruthie Foster: Keep Your Big Mouth Closed
  15. Sonny Rhodes: Meet Me At The 10th Street Inn
  16. Jim Byrnes: Wrapped Up, Tied Up
  17. Amos Garrett: Lost Love
  18. Ellen McIlwaine: All To You
  19. King Biscuit Boy: Blue Light Boogie

CD3

  1. Duke Robillard: Ain’t Gonna Do It
  2. Duke Robillard: Rehab
  3. Eric Bibb: Shingle By Shingle
  4. Eric Bibb: Wayfaring Stranger
  5. Maria Muldaur: In My Girlish Days
  6. Maria Muldaur: I Belong To The Band
  7. David Wilcox: Uptown Bump
  8. Sam Chatmon and His Barbeque Boys: I Hate That Train (feat. Colin Linden, Doc MacLean)
  9. Sam Chatmon and His Barbeque Boys: All Night Long (feat. Colin Linden, Doc MacLean)
  10. Bob Carpenter: Satan’s Golden Chain
  11. Bob Carpenter: Mister Blue
  12. Walter ‘Shakey’ Horton with Hot Cottage: Shakey’s Edmonton Blues

