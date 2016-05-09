Jeff Healey, Steve Earle, Eric Bibb and more on Stony Plain anniversary album

Canadian independent label Stony Plain Records will mark 40 years in business with the release of a three-disc compilation album featuring Jeff Healey, Steve Earle, Eric Bibb and many others.

40 Years Of Stone Plain continues owner Holger Petersen’s tradition of launching a retrospective collection every half-decade since the firm’s 10th anniversary in 1986.

And the third disc contains rare and previously unreleased material by Bibb, Duke Robillard, Maria Muldaur and others.

Peterson says: “Putting together this specially-priced set has been a joy. With extensive notes and packaging, this stunning collection of 47 songs will be a joyful surprise for true music fans everywhere.”

The collection is released on June 3 and is available for pre-order.

40 Years Of Stony Plain tracklist

CD1

Colin Linden: No More Cheap Wine

Spirit Of The West: The Crawl

Corb Lund: I Wanna Be In The Cavalry

Doug Sahm: Louis Riel

Harry Manx & Kevin Breit: Do Not Stand At My Grave And Weep

Emmylou Harris: Where Will I Be

James Burton, Albert Lee, Amos Garrett, David Wilcox: That’s All Right (Mama)

New Guitar Summit: Flying Home

Rodney Crowell: Funky And The Farm-boy

Valdy & Gary Fjellgaard: VLT

Jr. Gone Wild: Poet’s Highway

Tim Hus: Wild Rose Waltz

Ian Tyson: Cottonwood Canyon

Jennifer Warnes: Blue Mountains Of Mexico

Steve Earle: Rivers Of Babylon

Eric Bibb: Needed Time (with Taj Mahal, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Ruthie Foster)

CD2

Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne: Bankrupted Blues

Joe Louis Walker: Eyes Like A Cat

Rosco Gordon: Sit Right Here

Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters: It Takes Time

Maria Muldaur: Soul Of A Man (with Taj Mahal)

Long John Baldry: Midnight Special

Paul Reddick: Mourning Dove

MonkeyJunk: Mother’s Crying

Jay McShann: Goin’ to Chicago

Jeff Healey: Hong Kong Blues

Billy Boy Arnold: Bad Luck Blues

Rory Block: Candy Man

Big Dave McLean: Atlanta Moan

Ruthie Foster: Keep Your Big Mouth Closed

Sonny Rhodes: Meet Me At The 10th Street Inn

Jim Byrnes: Wrapped Up, Tied Up

Amos Garrett: Lost Love

Ellen McIlwaine: All To You

King Biscuit Boy: Blue Light Boogie

CD3

Duke Robillard: Ain’t Gonna Do It

Duke Robillard: Rehab

Eric Bibb: Shingle By Shingle

Eric Bibb: Wayfaring Stranger

Maria Muldaur: In My Girlish Days

Maria Muldaur: I Belong To The Band

David Wilcox: Uptown Bump

Sam Chatmon and His Barbeque Boys: I Hate That Train (feat. Colin Linden, Doc MacLean)

Sam Chatmon and His Barbeque Boys: All Night Long (feat. Colin Linden, Doc MacLean)

Bob Carpenter: Satan’s Golden Chain

Bob Carpenter: Mister Blue

Walter ‘Shakey’ Horton with Hot Cottage: Shakey’s Edmonton Blues

