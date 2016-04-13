Eric Bibb, Danny Thompson and North Country Far detail ‘tasty gumbo’ album

Eric Bibb has teamed up with iconic bassist Danny Thompson and the North Country Far for his album The Happiest Man In The World, to be released next month.

The 14-track title is described as “a tasty gumbo of country blues songs, recorded in the English countryside with an exuberant spirit.”

Bibb first encountered brothers Janne and Olli Haavisto of North Country Far when he lived in Helsinki several years ago. “Like most musicians, we began sharing road stories, telling tall tales and name-dropping,” he explains.

“I mentioned that I’d had a chance to tour with Danny Thompson One day, during a recording session, Olli said, ‘It would be great to make a record with Danny – any chance?’

“And it happened because it was meant to be! Together, for a few days in July, we experienced something beautifully friendly and elevating. I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

The Happiest Man In The World will be launched via Stony Plain Records on May 6 and it’s available for pre-order now.

Eric Bibb, North Country Far and Danny Thompson: The Happiest Man In The World tracklist