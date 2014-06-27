Jeff Beck pulls shows after health scare

Jeff Beck has cancelled the second leg of his European tour after seeking “urgent medical attention.”

The iconic guitarist was due to start the run of dates in Austria tonight, but has pulled out of the tour on doctor’s orders.

Beck, 70, announced the news on his official website. A statement reads: “It is with the greatest regret that Jeff Beck has been forced to cancel the forthcoming European dates of his worldwide tour, set to begin in Austria on June 27.

“Following many months of international touring and after seeking emergency medical attention, Jeff will now undertake a short hospital procedure, and his doctors have instructed a complete break from performance for a total of six weeks.”

The statement adds that Beck plans to be fit in time for his US tour which kicks off on August 8.

The exact nature of his medical complaint has not been made clear.