Jared James Nichols announces Highwayman EP

Jared James Nichols has announced he’ll release a five-track EP next month.

Highwayman is scheduled for release in mid-September and features Nichols’ take on Grand Funk Railroad’s We’re An American Band, along with his version of Humble Pie’s 30 Days In The Hole.

Guitarist and vocalist Nichols is joined on the EP by bandmates bassist Erik Sandin and drummer Dennis Holm, while Jessica Childress and Ben Tileston both guest on the record. It is produced by Anthony Joe Perry – son of Aerosmith’s Joe.

Nichols issued his debut album Old Glory And The Wild Revival earlier this year. He’ll support Glenn Hughes on his October UK tour, which kicks off in Southampton on October 17.

Highwayman EP tracklist

01. We’re An American Band 02. Old Glory 03. 30 Days In The Hole 04. Fallin’ Down 05. Gone

Oct 17: Southampton Engine Rooms Oct 19: Norwich Waterfront Oct 20: Newcastle Tyne Theatre Oct 22: Belfast Limelight Oct 23: Glasgow Garage Oct 25: Holmfirth Picturedrome Oct 26: Bilston Robin 2 Oct 28: York Fibbers Oct 29: Manchester Club Academy Nov 01: London Electric Ballroom