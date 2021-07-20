Jane’s Addiction were the most underrated band ever, says Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell

Jane’s Addiction were the most underrated band of all time… says Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell.

Interviewed in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, Farrell singles out his own band when asked to nominate the most underrated rock band in history.



“It’s because I went crazy and broke the band up at their height,” he explains. “I was operating on instinct, and I just wanted to get away from those guys back then. I just wanted to do my own thing really bad. [Farrell also lists his post-Jane’s band, Porno For Pyros, as underrated]. But it was an amazing project, and maybe it wouldn’t have been any better. But now I lookd around and think: ‘Damn, I should have been more productive in that area’.”

To be fair to Farrell, he has long championed the virtues of his own band, and it might be a little weird if he didn’t believe in their greatness.



“We might not have sold as many records as Guns N’ Roses,” he argued in 2016, “but I’d say we’re every bit as great as Guns N’ Roses – some might argue we’re even greater.”

In the new issue of Classic Rock, Farrell singles out Jane’s’ third album, Ritual do lo Habitual as ‘the best record I made’ - while also giving a shout out to his solo box set, The Glitz, The Glamor, and includes Jane’s among a select list of storied artists - alongside The Beatles, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and more - as contenders for having made The Greatest Album Of All Time.

For more from Farrell, and features on Judas Priest, The Who, Elton John, Motorhead and more, pick up the new issue Classic Rock.