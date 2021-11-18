Jamie Lenman releases live-looped new single Television Is Not Your Life

Jamie Lenman has released the gritty new single Television Is Not Your Life.

Driven by an abrasive guitar riff and militant drumming, the single, which was engineered, mixed and mastered by Chris Coulter of Decimal Studios, was recorded and performed live in one take with no over dubs. The accompanying video was also recorded in one take as a live loop.

Detailing how the idea of the looped-track came about, Lenman says "I had some time between my summer tour and a string of autumn shows, so I decided to spend it with a bunch of different producers and try out some ideas.

"I'd been noodling with the idea of a loop-able song and video for a long time and I knew Chris (Coulter, Arcane Roots) would be the only guy who'd get was I was on about, so we set up a bunch of cameras and nailed it into the ground. I think we got it on take twenty six."

Speaking of the new single he continues, "This song has actually been around since before the first Reuben album, which is why it maybe has that familiar sound. I always meant to get it out but it always seemed to miss its turn, and then when I was looking for a song that was simple enough for the loop idea, there it was.

"I had to pare it back to make it work with the tricky concept but I think it still hangs together, even without the video. A nice sentiment too - lots of people act like they're living in some schlocky daytime serial when the reality is that there's no need for all that drama."

Jamie Lenman is scheduled to hit the road later this month with support from Big Spring. The run will kick off on November 27 in Bournemouth (not including Big Spring) and finish up on December 17 in Sheffield.

Listen to Television Is Not Your Life below:

Nov 27: Bournemouth The Anvil

Nov 28: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 29: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Dec 02: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Dec 03: Glasgow King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

Dec 04: Leeds The Key Club

Dec 07: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Dec 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Dec 11: London Lafayette

Dec 12: Swansea Sin City

Dec 15: Manchester Gorilla

Dec 16: Norwich The Waterfront

Dec 17: Sheffield The Leadmill

