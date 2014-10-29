Jack White recruits QOTSA’s Fertita

Jack White has named Queens Of The Stone Age man Dean Fertita as his new keyboardist.

He’s been called into the band following the death of Ikey Owens, who died of a heart attack in Mexico while on tour earlier this month. Fertita will be in place for White’s three UK shows in November.

White says in a statement: “Although it’s impossible to replace Ikey, the incredibly talented Dean Fertita will be joining the band to play piano and keyboard for all currently announced tour dates.”

Owens was 39 when he died and had appeared on the majority of The Mars Volta’s albums and also guested on Mastodon’s Once More ‘Round The Sun, which launched earlier this year.

Meanwhile, it’s been announced that QOTSA frontman Josh Homme will appear in Channel 4 sitcom Toast Of London. He’s set to feature in the final episode of the second series which airs on December 8 in the UK. Also in the show’s cast is Morgana Robinson – the half-sister of Homme’s wife Brody Dalle.

Homme will play in LA on October 31, where he’ll hook up with former QOTSA member Nick Oliveri.

Nov 17: Leeds First Direct Arena

Nov 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 19: London O2 Arena