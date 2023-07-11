Jack White labels Donald Trump a "fascist, racist con man", calls out "disgusting" celebrities who ‘normalize’ the former US President

Jack White has no time for "disgusting" celebrities who've cosied up to former US President Donald Trump.

The former White Stripes man took to Instagram yesterday (July 10) to call out some famous faces for 'normalizing' Trump, who White describes as a "fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit."

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White writes. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”

White's post comes in the wake of the aforementioned celebrities spending time with Trump at the UFC 290 event held at the T-Mobile Arena facility in Paradise, Nevada on July 8.

View the post below:

A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite) A photo posted by on

White has previous form for calling out celebrities who have made nice with the former President: last year the musician quit Twitter in protest at Elon Musk reinstating Trump's account, which had been banned following the Capitol Riots.

Donald Trump is looking to secure the Republican Party nomination to stand once again for the Presidency. Last month he became the first former President to be charged with federal crimes over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.



In unrelated news, Jack White will appear in Martin Scorsese's new film Killers of the Flower Moon, which is set to hit cinemas in October.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation: the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.