Jack Black and a bunch of kids performing Ozzy Osbourne's Mr Crowley for Tom Morello's mum's 100th birthday is the cutest thing on the internet today

By Paul Brannigan
published

Jack Black teams up with Tom Morello's son Roman for a very special tribute to Morello's mum Mary

Mary Morello's 100th birthday party
(Image credit: Tom Morello Instagram / yoyoka_drums Instagram)

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello threw a party in Los Angeles earlier this week for his mother Mary, on the occasion of her 100th birthday, and a special treat for all in attendance saw Jack Black perform Ozzy Osbourne classic Mr Crowley backed by a band of 12 and 13 year olds, including Morello's son Roman on guitar.

Prefaced by Black paying tribute to Mrs Morello with the words "What an amazing mom, and what an amazing life", the 'School Of Rock' style performance was witnessed by guests including Morello's bandmates Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell and System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian.

Tom Morello shared a clip of the performance on Instagram on Tuesday, October 3, with the caption, "Mary Morello’s 100th bday celebration featured a stirring rendition of @ozzyosbourne & #RandyRhoads “Mr. Crowley” performed by @jackblack and a kick ass band of 12 & 13 year olds! Mary was pleased!"

Watch the footage below, and marvel at both Jack Black's full-blooded performance and how ridiculously good Roman Morello already is as a guitarist:

You can see photos of the night below, on 13-year-old Japanese drummer Yoyoka Soma's Instagram page: 

Earlier this year, Jack Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass interviewed Ozzy Osbourne for Metal Hammer.

"Ozzy was my introduction to heavy metal music," Black told us at the time. "I bought Blizzard Of Ozz back in the early '80s and it changed my life. He’s a true inspiration and a hero of mine."

