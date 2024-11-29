“It's really very disrespectful... the artistic value is zero.” Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser blasts his former bandmates Max and Iggor Cavalera for their decision to re-record the Brazilian band's early albums

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser has made his feelings known on Max and Iggor Cavalera's decision to re-record the Brazilian band's earliest releases, and he's evidently far from impressed.

In July 2023, Cavalera released their newly-recorded versions of Sepultura's first EP, Bestial Devastation, and their first full-length album Morbid Visions via Nuclear Blast Records. And in June this year, the pair completed the third of their re-recordings of what Max Cavalera called “The Third World Trilogy with the release, on the same label, of a new version of 1987's Schizophrenia, the first Sepultura album to feature Andreas Kisser.



Revisiting his mindset when the original album was released, Max Cavalera stated in June, “I was inspired to take on the world and this recording shows my commitment is relentless!”

Asked for his thoughts on this in a new interview with IMPACT Metal Channel, Andreas Kisser makes it clear that he doesn't share his former bandmate and friend's take.



“I don't think anything,” says Kisser, who is currently leading Sepultura on their final world tour. “I mean, it's a weird choice that they had. I think artistic value is zero. Maybe they're going for some money or something, but there's no reason to do something like that...



“But if they're having a good time, so let it be,” the guitarist continued. “I don't care, man. I just think it's totally unnecessary. It's really very disrespectful from themselves, for their own selves in the past, you know?”

Not quite ready to let it be just yet, Kisser added, “It's weird to see a guy [Max Cavalera] who always says, 'Oh, I did this,' 'I did all that,' 'I'm so creative,' and 'I did everything by myself,' and doing this shit, like re-recording riffs that we did 30, 40 years ago, it doesn't click, the rhetoric with the example. But whatever. I just think that the artistic value is zero.”

Earlier this month, Kisser invited the Cavalera brothers to be a part of Sepultura's last ever show, which the band hope to play in São Paulo, Brazil, in 2026.

“We like to invite all the ex-members, including the brothers, Cavalera brothers,” he said. “Let’s see what happens. We’re working towards that, to have a big celebration for the fans.”

The guitarist's most recent comments are unlikely to mend any bridges.