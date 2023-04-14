Max and Iggor Cavalera have re-recorded Sepultura's first EP and album, Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions, for release under Cavalera band name

By Paul Brannigan
( Metal Hammer )
published

Ex-Sepultura duo Max and Iggor Cavalera reunite to re-record their former band's first two releases

Max and Iggor Cavalera
(Image credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

Sepultura founders Max and Iggor Cavalera have re-recorded Sepultura's debut EP and debut album, Bestial Devastation (originally released in 1985) and Morbid Visions (originally released in 1986), for release by their new project, simply-titled Cavalera. 

According to Rolling Stone, the band's logo has been styled to look like Sepultura's mid-'80s logo.

“As we get harder year after year, sometimes you’ve got to go back to where it all started,” Max Cavalera says in a statement. “We re-recorded Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we’re living in right now…. Apocalyptic as hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days, remembered by heart.” 

The new version of Bestial Devastation includes the new song Sexta Feira 13,  while Morbid Visions will feature the new song Burn the Dead.

“I always felt like the recordings of our earlier work didn’t do justice to the way we performed the songs,” says Iggor Cavalera. “So this is a very special moment in our lives that we are very proud to show you real fans our true representation of the amazing records Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with an insane visual identity… enjoy and see you all in the pit.”

Cavalera will tour this summer on the Morbid Devastation tour. The brothers have yet to announce release dates for the 'new' Cavalera records.

They haven’t yet announced release dates for the records, which feature two previously unreleased songs written around the time of the original releases, but they’re embarking on a tour they’re calling Morbid Devastation this summer.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.