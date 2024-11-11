"It's not the high operatic singing thing!" Queensrÿche guitarist Michael Wilton announces new solo album

Queensrÿche guitarist Michael Wilton will release his very first solo album, Whip Vol 1, through RatPak Records on December 6.

Speaking to the Metal Voice podcast's Jimmy Kay, Wilton revealed "It's not the power metal or the high operatic singing or anything like that it's more just hard rock. Everybody that's heard it says it's really cool."

The new album sees Wilton working with Seattle vocalist Mark Winterman, drummer Sonny Sudra and bassist "Hodgy" and the album has been mixed and mastered by Zeuss, who has previously worked with Queensrÿche as well as Rob Zombie and Shadows Fall.

"I'm always writing songs and some of the songs, just depending on my mood, don't fit Queensrÿche," Wilton continues. "So I just have just a plethora of ideas and songs. So I just decided to kind of work on them and get them together. I found some guys that fit with me and now I have an album coming out it's called Whip volume one."

When asked if he had any solo touring plans, Wilton replies, "I'd have to write volume two.....laughs. It's a possibility but you know Queensrÿche is so busy and we're always working but if there's room in the schedule maybe to do something like a week or two weeks or 3 weeks or something then it's not out of the question."

Whip Vol. 1 is available as a hand-signed deluxe CD bundle, standrad CD, vinyl and cassette.

Pre-order Whip Vol. 1.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: RatPak Records)

Michael Wilton: Whip Vol. 1

1. People Suffer

2. Get Away

3. Glitch In Time

4. Toxic Girl, Side

5. Reason to Fight

6. On your Way

7. Turn the Page

8. Wasted Time

9. Drowning at Daybreak