“It’s just one of those days!” Watch a 100,000-strong Argentinian crowd sing every word of Limp Bizkit’s Break Stuff

Limp Bizkit have posted new, incredible footage of their performance at Lollapalooza Argentina on Sunday (March 17).

The clip, embedded below, depicts a reportedly 100,000-person crowd going ape for the nu metal band’s 1999 hit, Break Stuff. Not only is the audience jumping in unison from the stage to the horizon, but they’re perfectly rapping/singing every word from the chorus and the first two verses, drowning out singer Fred Durst in the process. It’s quite the remarkable spectacle.

Break Stuff was played twice that night, both at the start and end of the set, and it’s unclear which performance the footage depicts. The full setlist is available below.

According to Kerrang!, the video is already Limp Bizkit’s most-watched Instagram Reel in history, having amassed almost one million views in less than a day.

English-language Argentine newspaper Buenos Aires Herald published their review of Lollapalooza yesterday (March 18), and wrote of Limp Bizkit’s performance: “Love them or hate them, the energy of Limp Bizkit’s set was unparalleled.

“With Fred Durst’s corny but memorable rhymes paired with an explosive chorus, the set got the largest mosh pit of the weekend. Break Stuff, My Way and Rollin’ were all part of the frenzied high-energy fun, including a cover of Rage Against The Machine’s anthem Killing In The Name.”

The review concluded by calling the show “a cathartic, sweat-inducing gig that stands out as a memorable festival moment”.

Limp Bizkit will play two further South American shows – Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia, on March 21 and Lollapalooza in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 22 – before playing three UK dates in June: Ormeau Park, Belfast on June 12; Dreamland, Margate, on June 15; and Download festival, Donington, on June 16.

The band will then tour North America in July and August. The full list of dates and tickets are available now.

Limp Bizkit setlist – Lollapalooza Argentina, March 17

Break Stuff

Take A Look Around

Hot Dog

Rollin’

My Generation

Behind Blue Eyes (The Who cover)

Nookie

Full Nelson

Rearranged

Killing In The Name (Rage Against The Machine cover)

Break Stuff