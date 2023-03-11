Ithaca show in Germany cancelled amid explosions and hostage situation

Ithaca were locked inside the venue for the first show of their Europe and UK tour as German police dealt with a hostage situation nearby.

The UK metallic hardcore band were due to kick off the run of dates at Die Stadtmitte in the city of Karlsruhe on Friday night, March 10. But instead they were stuck inside as police locked down an area of the city.

According to the Evening Standard, multiple explosions were heard as special unit officers stormed a pharmacy to free multiple hostages who had been held there for hours.

It was reported that the hostage taker demanded a ransom of millions of Euros. Officers arrived at the scene at 4.30pm and the suspect was taken into custody around 9pm. Reuters reports that nobody was hurt in the incident.

In a Twitter post, Ithaca say: "First show with didn’t exactly go as planned – show cancelled and us being shut into the venue all night. Thankful no one was hurt. We’re so sorry to everyone with tickets and we hope to see you soon! Tonight we’re in Bochum, let’s try this again."

Ithaca released their second album They Fear Us to critical acclaim last year. Metal Hammer described it as "a triumph" and "absolutely essential listening."

The tour with Get The Shot and Thrown continues tonight, Saturday, March 11, in Bochum.

Ithaca 2023 EU/EK tour

Mar 11: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Mar 12: Hertogenbosch Willem Twee Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 13: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 14: Arlon L'Entrepot, Belgium

Mar 15: New Cross Inn, New Cross, UK

Mar 16: Paris La Bellevilloise, France

Mar 17: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Mar 18: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Mar 19: Montbeliard Atelier des Môles, France

Mar 20: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Mar 21: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Mar 22: Prague Futurum Music Bar, Czech Republic

Mar 23: Dresden Blauer Salon, Germany

Mar 24: Berlin Lido, Germany

Mar 25: Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli (Klubhaus St. Pauli), Germany