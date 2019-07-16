Items owned by late Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker set for auction

A selection of equipment used by late Steely Dan guitarist and bassist Walter Becker is to be auctioned later this year.

Julien’s will be handling the sale over two days on October 18 and 19 and it’ll include guitars made by D’Angelico, Sadowsky, Gibson, Fender and Martin that Becker used both in the studio and on the road.

Along with instruments, the sale will also include amps, recording gear, effects pedals and more.

Julien’s Auctions CEO and president Darren Julien says: “Julien’s Auctions is thrilled to offer this exceptional collection of musical instruments and gear owned and cherished by Walter Becker – the co-founder and creative genius of one of the most acclaimed and visionary bands of all time, Steely Dan. Becker was also a solo artist of uncommon uniqueness and creativity.

“Walter Becker was legendary for his unique sound, curiosity, knowledge, and high audiophile standards. He took pleasure in experimenting musically to develop perfect sonic landscape that would best support his creative and musical intentions.

“This extensive and wide-ranging collection reflects all of these characteristics and more that helped make Walter Becker one of the most talented and respected all-around musicians and sonic connoisseurs of his generation.”

A full list of items will be revealed closer to the time of the sale, with fans asked to register their interest on the website.

Becker died in September 2017 at the age of 67 following a battle with esophageal cancer.