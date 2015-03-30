It's all Trouble with Black State Highway

Black State Highway have released a video for their new single Trouble, taken from their self-titled debut album (released in August 2014 via Cherry Red Records). The video features live footage from the hard rock’n’rollers’ full-throttle shows.

Guitarist Olie Tretheway says of the release: “We’re really excited to release our second single and the brand new video. The video was filmed on the road last year, and shows a little bit of what you can expect if you come to a Black State Highway show. Speaking of which, we cant wait to get back on the road with a solid run of UK dates, as well as playing Hard Rock Hell in Ibiza. The whole reason we’re in a band is to perform live, we’ll be playing tracks from our album as well as trying out some new material, which makes it even more enjoyable for us, and hopefully for our fans as well.”

Catch the five-piece on tour, up and down the UK (not to mention Ibiza), at one of the following dates:

Sat 2nd May - The Ranelagh - Brighton

Fri 15th May - Hard Rock Hell Road Trip to Ibiza

Wed 20th May - King Billy - Northampton

Fri 22nd May - The Railway - Bolton

Sat 23rd May - Breaking Bands fest

Fri 29th May - 12 Bar - London

Fri 5th Jun - The Hope - Brighton (unconfirmed)

Sat 6th Jun - Iron Road - Evesham

Sun 7th Jun- Iron Road - Evesham (acoustic)