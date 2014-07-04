THE NEW ISSUE OF THE BLUES MAGAZINE: ON SALE TODAY!

On what would have been his 60th birthday, the new issue of The Blues magazine celebrates the enduring legacy of Texan guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Behind the incendiary Strat licks, and nods to the influence of Jimi Hendrix and Albert King, was a man struggling to contain his own demons. From 12 steps to In Step, those closest to Stevie document the final two years of the man’s life, an incredibly fruitful period which saw him battle addiction to cut his greatest album, reconcile with brother Jimmie, and secure his position as the biggest influence on modern blues.

Imelda May The rockabilly queen picks the blues 45s that changed her life including cuts by Howlin’ Wolf, Ruth Brown, John Lee Hooker and Eddie Cochran. Blues Pills The fuzz-fuelled American/Swedish/French collective on their influences and self-titled debut album… Thorbjørn Risager Meet Denmark’s greatest export since sliced bacon.

Interviewed! THAT Steven Seagal, Well Hung Heart, Marcus Malone, George Ezra, Greyhounds, Pontus Snibb, St Paul And The Broken Bones, Hat Fitz & Cara Robinson, Pete Molinari, soul singer John Németh and legendary Small Faces and Faces B3 pounder Ian McLagan. Reviewed and rated! New CDs from Jack White, Imelda May, The Black Keys, Jarekus Singleton and more; reissues from the likes of Ike Turner, Led Zeppelin, Robin Trower and T-Bone Walker; DVDs from Little Feat, Eric Clapton and the hotly anticipated Walter Trout biography; plus our Ray Charles buyer’s guide.

