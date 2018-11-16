Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson would refuse Rock Hall invitation

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says if Iron Maiden were ever inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, he’d refuse the invitation.

Dickinson hit the headlines last month when he said the Rock Hall was “an utter, complete load of bollocks.”

Asked by The Jerusalem Post about those comments and if he thought the band had been overlooked by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Dickinson replies: “I was so annoyed with that coverage because they took my statement out of context to make it seem like I was upset that we weren’t in the hall of fame.

“I’m really happy we’re not there and I would never want to be there. If we’re ever inducted I will refuse – they won’t bloody be having my corpse in there.”

He adds: “Rock’n’roll music does not belong in a mausoleum in Cleveland. It’s a living, breathing thing, and if you put it in a museum, then it’s dead. It’s worse than horrible, it’s vulgar.”

The vocalist and pilot was also asked what he would pick if he had to choose between flying and singing.

Dickinson responds: “I would have to choose performing onstage. You only have to look out the window in the sky to figure out that there’s loads of people who can fly airliners pretty well.

“But there’s not too many people who can front Iron Maiden.”

Last week, Maiden announced they would bring The Legacy Of The Beast tour to the US, Canada and South America throughout 2019.

Tickets for the shows are now available.

Iron Maiden - The Studio Collection Remastered

The first of four planned Iron Maiden releases is now available, with the next three box sets arriving over the space of the next nine months.View Deal

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour 2019

Jul 18: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Jul 20: Atlanta Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 22: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 24: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Jul 26: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Jul 30: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 01: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 03: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 05: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 07: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 09: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 10: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 13: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Aug 15: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 19: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 22: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 24: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IL

Aug 26: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 28: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 30: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 03: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 06: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 09: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 10: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 14: Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 21: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 22: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 29: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Oct 04: Rio de Janeiro Rock In Rio, Brazil

Oct 12: Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Argentina

Oct 15: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile