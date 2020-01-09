Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson made honorary RAF Group Captain

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has been made an honorary RAF Group Captain.

The vocalist, pilot and keen fencer was enrolled in the Royal Air Force’s 601 Squadron earlier this week, according to Forces Network, who say the move came after the vocalist reached out to the UK military force’s fencing union last month about the possibility of representing them in the sport.

He could now take part in the RAF Championships which will take place on May 16/17.

Dickinson began fencing while he was at school and competed in tournaments until the age of 23. He reached the rank of no.7 in the UK.

In 2013, he faced off against Olympic silver medalist Bartosz Piasecki, with Dickinson telling Fencing.net: “I fence because I enjoy it, and the by-product is that I end up getting in reasonably good shape.

“Actually, fencing is very similar to the way I run around on stage. Or maybe I run around on stage like that because I fence. Either way it works for me.”

Dickinson and his Iron Maiden bandmates will return to the road in May for the next leg of The Legacy Of The Beast tour.

They'll kick off with dates in Australia and Japan and will then return to Europe in the summer – a run that includes a headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

Iron Maiden: The Legacy Of The Beast 2020 tour

May 01: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

May 03: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 05: BrisbanecEntertainment Centre, Australia

May 07: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

May 11: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 19: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan

May 20: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan

May 22: Osaka Venue TBA, Japan

Jun 09: Bremen Buergerweide, Germany

Jun 10: Cologne Rehein-Energie-Stadium, Germany

Jun 13: Download Festival, UK

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 23: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 25: Oslo Tons of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 27: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 30: St Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

Jul 02: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Jul 11: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 18: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jul 23: Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal

Jul 25: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain