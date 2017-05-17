Iron Maiden welcomed to Scotland with special Irn-Bru bottles

Iron Maiden were welcomed to Scotland yesterday with special bottles of Irn-Bru.

The band played a sold-out show at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro and there was a surprise waiting for the band and crew at the venue when they arrived – specially labelled bottles of the popular soft drink.

Instead of ‘IRN-BRU’ on the bottle, the label read ‘IRN-MDN’ in honour of Iron Maiden’s return to the city.

Irn-Bru is known for its old marketing slogan “Made in Scotland from girders” – so it seems only fitting that the drink was delivered straight to the heavy metal giants.

A special notice was also posted at one of Glasgow’s train stations for fans travelling to the concert.

It read: “Holy Smoke - it’s Iron Maiden at the Hydro! Don’t have any more Wasted Years, buy tickets in advance! The Empire Of The Clouds will be watching, so behave in the station.”

Maiden have several dates remaining on the UK leg of their The Book Of Souls tour. They play Aberdeen’s AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena tonight (May 17).

Iron Maiden Book Of Souls European tour 2017

May 17: Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

May 20: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

May 21: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 27: London O2 Arena, UK

