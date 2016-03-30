Iron Maiden's Ed Force One to be immortalised in model form

Iron Maiden’s Ed Force One jumbo jet will be immortalised in a limited-edition model.

Licensing.biz reports that the 1:144 scale model of Maiden’s new-and-improved Boeing 747-400 is being manufactured by Revell GmbH and Global Merchandising Services, although no release date has yet been confirmed.

The real Ed Force One is being piloted by the band’s frontman Bruce Dickinson on their Book Of Souls World Tour, in support of latest album The Book Of Souls.

Global Merchandising Services licensing manager Jens Drinkwater says: “As soon as we knew that Bruce would be piloting the plane for Iron Maiden’s world tour, we knew that we had to do something special to celebrate the occasion, and Revell are an obvious partner for this fantastic collaboration.

“Their model kits have been a synonym for plastic modelling for over 60 years, and this detailed model of Ed Force One will appeal to both traditional builders and hobbyists as well as the dedicated Iron Maiden fanbase.”

Thomas Randrup from Revell GmbH adds: “Our 1:144 scale model of Ed Force One will bring something new, as well as fun to civil aviation model kit genre and we are looking forward to a successful co-operation with Global Merchandising and Iron Maiden on this 2016 new product release.”

Ed Force One was damaged this month at an airport in Chile, but is back in the air after being repaired.

