Iron Maiden, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliot and more nominated for Rock And Roll Half Of Fame 2023

This year's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominations have officially been revealed. Amongst the eligible names to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year are heavy metal legends Iron Maiden, rap metal innovators Rage Against The Machine, grunge heroes Soundgarden and rock 'n' roll heavyweights The White Stripes.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

The induction ceremony will take place later this year at a venue to be confirmed.

The full list of nominations for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2023 are as follows:

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2023 nominations

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

Last year saw Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductions for Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon, while Judas Priest were honoured with a special Musical Excellence award, performing a special set with former members K.K. Downing and Les Binks.

Priest frontman Rob Halford followed the band's performance with a moving speech paying tribute to what he sees as the inclusive side of the heavy metal scene.

"You see, that is what heavy metal is all about," he noted. We call ourselves the heavy metal community which is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, the colour of your skin, the faith that you believe or don't believe in. Everybody's welcome."

"People on the outside looking in to heavy metal kinda look at us, you know, a little bit scared," he added. "Please. You've seen it here tonight. We're all about the power, the emotion and the dedication, and the love of heavy metal that we've been carrying for 50 heavy metal years."