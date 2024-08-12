“I don’t play the Trooper fill anymore”: Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain reveals effects of 2023 mini-stroke

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has revealed the ongoing effects of his mini-stroke last year.

The 72-year-old, who joined Iron Maiden in 1982, suffered a transient ischaemic attack (TIS) in January 2023, but was back on the road for the first dates of the band’s Future Past tour the following June.

Talking to podcast The Washington Tattoo, McBrain has explained how the TIS still affects his drumming, particularly in relation to one of Iron Maiden’s most popular songs, 1983’s The Trooper.

“I can’t do a 16-note roll going into 32nd-note rolls anymore,” he says (via Blabbermouth).

“What happens is I can play eighth notes, like that kind of groove. I can do doubles, but when I try and play that 16th at that speed, instead of going up and down, it wobbles from left to right, when I start playing fast, when I try to play fast. So I’ve had to adjust my fills now.”

The drummer continues: “I don’t play the Trooper fill anymore because I can’t get it… It’s the speed of it. I can do everything slow, but I’ve had to make sure that as long as I can keep the groove of the song, which is normally…”

Last month, McBrain explained that his TIS means he also can’t fully play Caught Somewhere In Time, the opening track of 1986’s Somewhere In Time album.

“When we were rehearsing last year for the Future Past tour, we were doing Caught Somewhere In Time to open,” the drummer said during a concert by his side-project Titanium Tart.

“Now there’s a middle section, it’s all snare drum on the record. I can’t play it. As you probably noticed, those of you nerds that are in the audience that go, ‘He didn’t do the drum fill.’ Well, that's why, ’cause I fucking can’t do it.”

Iron Maiden are currently taking a short break from live shows, but will return to the Future Past tour with a run of Oceania, Asia and North/Central/South American dates from September. See the full list of concerts below.

The Future Past setlist is largely composed of material from Somewhere In Time and Iron Maiden’s latest album, 2021’s Senjutsu.

