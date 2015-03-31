Maiden, Crimson and Yes men play orchestral prog

Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith and King Crimson’s Gavin Harrison are among the big-name musicians who appear on an orchestral prog album released today.

The guitarist and drummer are joined by ex-Yes and Moody Blues keyboardist Patrick Moraz, guitarist Guthrie Govan and late Three Dog Night keyboardist Jimmy Greenspoon in collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The album, entitled The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Plays Prog Rock Classics, features tracks by Pink Floyd, Crimson, Rush, Yes, Genesis, Jethro Tull and others.

Label Cleopatra Records say: “A stellar group of musical virtuosos from the prog stratosphere join the orchestra, lending their talents to these intricately arranged masterworks in a collaborative match made in prog rock heaven.”

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Plays Prog Rock Classics is available via Amazon and iTunes now.

Tracklist