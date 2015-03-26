Dickinson in first post-cancer pics

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has been pictured for the first time since his cancer treatment – with a moustache.

He underwent seven weeks of medical attention after a tumour was discovered on his tongue, forcing the band to postpone plans to release their 16th album.

Dickinson returned to action this week when he attended a press event for his aircraft firm Cardiff Aviation Ltd. Pictures from the event were posted by Iron Maiden Spain.

He shot a video to promote their hybrid Airlander vehicle, sporting the facial hair.

Maiden’s plans remain on hold until the results of an upcoming MRI scan are known. The band said this week: “Typically, Bruce’s reaction was to be as active as feasibly possible, taking in a couple of visits to the Maiden office, one to the Hybrid Air Vehicle hangar to see latest progress, and a brief trip to his local pub – much to the surprise and delight of all his friends there.”