Dickinson in music therapy visit

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson today visited music charity Nordoff Robbins’ London centre to celebrate Music Therapy Week.

It’s one of his first public appearances since being given the all-clear from cancer in May – and the first since Maiden confirmed the launch of 16th album The Book Of Souls last week.

Dickinson met some of those helped by the charity and spoke to staff who provide care and attention – and even found time to jam a few acoustic guitar chords with some delighted children.

Music Therapy Week seeks to raise awareness of how Nordoff Robbins’ programme can assist children with autism, adults with learning difficulties and people with neurological disorders. The organisation is committed to transforming people’s lives through music - “whatever their age or background.”

Nordoff Robbins is one of three charities supported by TeamRock’s Heavy Metal Truants, who completed their third annual cycle ride from London to Donington for the Download festival – raising tens of thousands of pounds to date.

Maiden will receive a Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef award on July 3 for their “outstanding contribution to UK music.”