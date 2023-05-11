Iron Maiden are going to battle with an underwear company over its name

Iron Maiden have reportedly taken legal action against Maiden Wear, a new undergarment store, over their company name.

The band are seeking to block the trademark of the company as they believe their similar brand names will “likely to deceive or cause consumer confusion".

According to Complete Music Update, in a recent filing submitted to the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Iron Maiden's lawyers note that "the dominant term in applicant’s Maiden Wear mark is Maiden and therefore the mark is confusingly similar in appearance and connotation to opposer’s Iron Maiden mark."

The filing also states that "the goods set forth in the Maiden Wear application are related to or the same as goods covered by the Iron Maiden registration and/or for which opposer has acquired common law rights in the United States."

Due to this, the heavy metal legends' representatives believe that fans, who may be unable to tell the difference between the two trademarks, may be led to purchase goods from the undergarment company instead of Iron Maiden, resulting in a potential damage of the group's reputation.

They state: "Maiden Wear's mark is likely to deceive or cause consumer confusion or mistake among members of the public and potential purchasers as to the source, sponsorship or composition of applicant’s goods in relation to opposer’s goods."

Later this month, Iron Maiden will launch their Future/Past Tour across Europe and the UK. See the full list of dates below. Latest Iron Maiden album, 2021 opus Senjutsu is out now.

May 28: Ljubljana Arena Stozice, Solvenia

May 30: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 31: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 04: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 07: Bergen Koengen, Norway

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, Italy

Jul 18: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Jul 20: Estadio Enrique Roca, Murcia, Spain

Jul 22: Bizkaia Arena Bec! Bilbao, Spain

Jul 25 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 26 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 29: Frankfurt,Festhalle, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany