Iron Butterfly regroup for new album

1960s psychedelic rock outfit Iron Butterfly have regrouped to work on a new album.

Best known for the title track to their 1968 sophomore album In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida – recently reissued with bonus tracks – the band has been inactive since the 2012 deaths of 63-year-old guitarist Larry “Rhino” Reinhardt at 63 from cirrhosis of the liver and bassist Lee Dorman from natural causes at the age of 70.

Now, guitarist Mike Pinera has revealed that Iron Butterfly is back at it again.

Pinera tells Jeff Cramer: “I’ll let you in on a little scoop. We just reformed Iron Butterfly with some original members. A lot of the guys died. Ron Bushy, the original drummer and founder of the band, and myself, and Doug Ingle, Jr.”

Singer and keyboardist Ingle, Jr. is the son of Iron Butterfly founding member and original vocalist Doug Ingle, who left the band in 1971.

Pinera says: “He sounds just like Doug and looks just like Doug.”

The band is rounded out with a new bassist as Iron Butterfly plan to return to the live circuit.