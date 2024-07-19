“Rory was one of the first to put Irish rock on the international stage so it’s an important item culturally.” The Irish government is hoping to acquire Rory Gallagher's guitar as a national treasure

Ireland's Tánaiste [Deputy Prime Minister] Michael Martin says the Irish government will look into options which might allow the State to acquire Rory Gallagher's iconic 1961 Fender Stratocaster guitar before the instrument is scheduled to go up for auction later this year.

The guitar, described on the Bonhams auction site as "arguably the most recognisable Strat in rock history", is set for auction on October 17. It, alongside the rest of Gallagher's collection, is being made available for sale by Donal Gallagher, the late guitarist's younger brother and manager, who says, "After nearly thirty years since my brother Rory’s passing, I now believe it’s time for other people to cherish Rory’s ‘orphaned’ 1961 Fender Stratocaster and the rest of his incredible instrument collection.



"Since 1995, I have always felt that there was a mission to be fulfilled to cement Rory’s legacy and further widen the knowledge of his music. So, following much deliberation and reviewing of all options, in what is one of the most difficult and sensitive decisions to reach, I have decided to facilitate the release of his instruments for sale, so that these emblems of his legacy can be enjoyed by others."

Now that the auction has attracted global attention, Tánaiste Martin, formerly the Lord Mayor of Cork, says he hopes there may be a way for the guitar to become State property, given it's significance, saying, as reported in The Irish Times, "I would love if we could [buy the guitar] – obviously, I will talk to [Minister for Arts and Culture] Catherine Martin and see what’s possible but it would be lovely if we could get that guitar back on Leeside."



Cork's current Lord Mayor, Dan Boyle, called on the government to intervene, telling The Irish Times, "Rory was one of the first to put Irish rock on the international stage so it’s an important item culturally, and I think it’s important that it should be kept in the State so that’s why I’ve made contact with Government departments and State agencies this morning."



The daughter of the man who sold Gallagher the guitar has started fundraising to raise €1,000,000 to bring it back home.