Irish alt.rockers Just Mustard share dark, ominous new single Seed

Rising Irish alt. rock quintet Just Mustard have shared an atmospheric new single, Seed, ahead of the May 27 release of their second album Heart Under.



Speaking of the inspiration behind the track, the Dundalk band's guitarist Mete Kalyoncuoglu says, “Along with a lot of electronics and noise, I was listening to a lot of music which featured bowed string instruments. I had finished reading The Rest Is Noise by Alex Ross around the time we started writing and I was revisiting a lot of the 20th century composers that I first discovered watching Kubrick’s films, like Krzysztof Penderecki. The rising tempo strikes at the beginning of Seed were inspired from the rising and falling xylophone in Béla Bartók’s Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta.”

Listen to Seed below:

To promote Heart Under, which is set for release on Partisan Records (Idles, Fontaines D.C.), the Irish quintet are undertaking a series of in-stores and headline gigs in the UK and Ireland.

Just Mustard will be performing at:



May 27: Rough Trade East, London, UK

May 30: Resident, Brighton, UK

May 31: Rough Trade, Bristol, UK

Jun 1: Rough Trade, Nottingham, UK

Jun 2: Jumbo Records, Leeds, UK

Jun 3: The Academy, Dublin, IRE

Jun 4: Spirit Store, Dundalk, IRE

Jun 8: Cyprus Avenue, Cork, IRE

Jun 13: Limelight, Belfast, UK

Jun 15: Dolans Warehouse, Limerick, IRE

Jun 16: Roisin Dubh, Galway, IRE

Jun 20: Banquet @ The Fighting Cocks - Kingston upon Thames, UK