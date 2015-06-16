Iommi to revisit Forbidden

Tony Iommi has announced that he plans on remixing Black Sabbath’s 1995 album Forbidden.

It was the band’s 18th studio recording and the last to feature vocalist Tony Martin. It celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and Iommi wants to take another look to bring it up to scratch.

He says: “I really like the album but I was never happy with the overall sound so I’m going to remix it before it comes out again.”

The guitar icon says he can’t say when it’ll be reissued as he’s got “too much going on right now.”

Iommi is one of the mentors on TV talent show Guitar Star which is currently running on Sky Arts in the UK. The band are expected to bring their career to a close next year, with frontman Ozzy Osbourne suggesting a final album and tour are on the cards.