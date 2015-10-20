Intronaut launch stream of Digital Gerrymandering

Intronaut have streamed their track Digital Gerrymandering, from fifth album The Direction Of Last Things.

The follow-up to 2013’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones) is released on November 13 via Century Media.

The band have described their latest work as “our most technical, brutal, catchy – and straight-up fearless.”

Frontman Sacha Dunable says: “On the past couple of records, we were really exploring some musical aspects that were experimental, melodic, and less of a primal heavy metal assault.

“I still love all our records and those parts of our musical DNA, but I thought it was time we took our musical evolution and made it do 100 push-ups every morning.”

Intronaut tour the US with Between The Buried And Me starting in November.