Intronaut launch stream of Digital Gerrymandering

Hear track from 5th album The Direction Of Last Things, out next month

Intronaut have streamed their track Digital Gerrymandering, from fifth album The Direction Of Last Things.

The follow-up to 2013’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones) is released on November 13 via Century Media.

The band have described their latest work as “our most technical, brutal, catchy – and straight-up fearless.”

Frontman Sacha Dunable says: “On the past couple of records, we were really exploring some musical aspects that were experimental, melodic, and less of a primal heavy metal assault.

“I still love all our records and those parts of our musical DNA, but I thought it was time we took our musical evolution and made it do 100 push-ups every morning.”

Intronaut tour the US with Between The Buried And Me starting in November.

