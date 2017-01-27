Inglorious announce second album and new guitarist

Up-sand-coming Brit-rockers Inglorious have announced the release of Inglorious II, the follow-up to last year’s self-titled, Brian May-endorsed debut album. The album was produced by producer Kevin Shirley, who’s previously worked with the likes of Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin and Rush, and will be released on May 12.

“It came together very organically after spending time touring together and felt great,” says singer Nathan James. “We knew we were making an album this time too! We focused on getting our sounds just right so we could get into the studio and out in the least time possible.

“Between Adde’s flat in Malmö, Sweden and Colin’s family home in Somerset, England, this album came together quickly. We spent three weekends in Somerset, writing in a kind of 9-5 fashion, whereby we knew we were at work. Then after a lovely home cooked dinner we would relax, have a few beers and balance out our hard work, the environment is so important to be creative and we had it good!”

The band have also announced the departure of guitarist Wil Taylor, who left after the recording of the album. He has been replaced by Drew Lowe, the band’s original guitarist.

Inglorious II will be released through Frontiers Music on May 12, 2017, and be available on CD and vinyl, plus a deluxe 2CD/DVD edition featuring footage from the band’s performance at Donington in 2016. The release will be followed by a series of European festival dates (see below).



Inglorious II Track Listing

Inglorious Tour dates

Feb 02: Monster Of Rock Cruise, Tampa Bay, USA

Feb 25: Planet Rock’s Winters End Festival, Poole, UK

Jun 16: Hellfest Festival, Clisson, France

Jun 18: Graspop Festival, Dessel, Belgium

Jun 22: Copenhagen Festival, Denmark

Jun 24: Azkena Rock Festival, Vitoria, Spain

Aug 19: Weyfest Festival, Tilford, UK