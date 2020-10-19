Indian band Nemophilis release ridiculously slick cover of Bohemian Rhapsody

Indian band Nemophilis have released a cover of Queen's classic Bohemian Rhapsody, and while it would be something of a stretch to claim that they've brought anything new to the party, we can't help but praise the band for the seemingly effortless precision of their version.

"A timeless classic performed by none other than Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody is a song that took rock music to places it had not been before," say the band. "Here's our interpretation of the opus, its outlandish display of beautiful noise and operatic splendour."

The band hail from Pune – the second largest city in the state of Maharashtra, about 150km south-west of Mumbai – and also pay tribute to the original video, starting their performance with the four band members in near darkness as they sing the famous a cappella part.

From then on it's a largely faithful reproduction of the original, and while Kshitij Kumar Choudhary's sweet voice might not scale Freddie Mercury heights, he's still up for the challenge.

The rest of the band are Mayank Katare on guitars and backing vocals, Akarsh Singh on drums and backing vocals and Saurabh Lodha on bass and backing vocals. Extra assistance on the backing vocals comes from Kashmira Khot.

Nemophilis earn a living playing covers of bands like Black Sabbath, Bon Jovi, Scorpions and Pearl Jam, but also write their own material. Listen to Born To Loose.

Follow Nemophilis on Facebook.