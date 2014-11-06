In This Moment get sick

LA-based metal crew In This Moment have just released the new official video for Sick Like Me, taken from upcoming album Black Widow – due for release 17th November via Atlantic.

“Black Widow is definitely the darker part of me,” says frontwoman Maria Brink on the new full-length release. “This album is about finding the weakness inside and turning it into strength. It’s about being reborn, setting yourself free and realising the balance in everything – the dark and the light.”

Brink co-directed the video below with Robert Kley.

Black Widow was produced by multiple Grammy nominee Kevin Churko – full tracklist below:

The Infection Sex Metal Barbie Big Bad Wolf Dirty Pretty Black Widow Sexual Hallucination Sick Like Me Bloody Creature Poster Girl The Fighter Bones Natural Born Sinner Into the Darkness Out of Hell

Black Widow is available to pre-order now via Amazon and iTunes.