In Solitude, Soundgarden and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're giving a nod the fathers of everything metal – Black fucking Sabbath, and all their mutated musical spawn...

The debut album comes from In Solitude, as well as music from Soundgarden, Down, Candlemass, Trouble, Danzig, The Sword, Paradise Lost and Black Label Society.

We’ll also be talking about the grand return of Pink Floyd (sort of). They’ve announced details of their new album The Endless River – the group’s first new release since 1994’s The Division Bell and after the death of Rick Wright. And this got us thinking…

Which band needs to get the old gang back together and release one more album?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the NEW TIME OF 8PM. Be there!

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.