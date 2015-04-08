Grohl hails Sepultura's 'amazing' Roots

Dave Grohl has spoken of his love for Brazilian metal heroes Sepultura on US television.

The Foo Fighters mainman and former Nirvana drummer praised Max Cavalera and co’s “amazing” album Roots on Monday night’s edition of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Discussing the potential for taking the Sonic Highways TV series to other countries, the chat turned to Brazil, where Grohl’s fellow guest, Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster, lived as a child.

Grohl says: “One of my favourite heavy metal bands of all time is from Brazil. This band called Sepultura. They’re amazing, but one of the crazy things they did, they made this album called Roots.

“But they incorporated crazy Brazilian instrumentation into the heaviest music you’ve ever heard in your life. It kind of changed the game. It was the heaviest thing ever.”

Foo Fighters released their latest album Sonic Highways last year and a television series of the same name saw the band explore the musical histories of eight US cities. It’s since been released on DVD.