Iggy Pop vows to never stage-dive again due to being "too rickety"

By Liz Scarlett
( Classic Rock )
published

The Godfather of Punk says he'll no longer be stage-diving during live shows, a move that he famously popularised in his youth as frontman of The Stooges

Iggy Pop
(Image credit: Vincent Guignet)

Iggy Pop says he will no longer be stage-diving at his live shows.

The move was famously popularised by Pop in his youth while frontman of The Stooges. Now however, the singer feels that the time has come for him to stop leaping into the audience from the stage, due to him being 75-years-old and, in his own words, "too rickety". 

While in conversation with NME for their "Big Read" cover interview, the Godfather of Punk discussed his much-anticipated headline gig in London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 1 next year, which will see support from Blondie and Generation Sex. 

Of his decision to retire the move at the  ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ event and beyond, he says: “I’ve left the proscenium a few times if the crowds were too dull just to whip ’em up, but mostly I didn’t have to.

“I won’t do the dives again, I’ve managed to survive it mostly and I’m too rickety for that now.”

While Pop's announcement doesn't come as a surprise from a man well into his seventies, this isn't the first time he's vowed to stop stage-diving. In fact, in 2010, the charismatic frontman dived into a crowd at New York's Carnegie Hall, and landed straight onto the floor as no one caught him. This inspired Pop (who was 62 at the time) to retire the move to prevent further injuries. 

Last month, the iconic vocalist announced the arrival of his new album, Every Loser, which is scheduled for release on January 6.

The record features a star-studded list of guest contributions, including the late Taylor Hawkins, Pearl Jam's Josh Klinghoffer and Stone Gossard, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Blink-182's Travis Barker and Jane's Addiction duo Dave Navarro and Eric Avery.

On collaborating with Taylor Hawkins on the record, he offered his own tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer in the same interview, declaring: "Taylor came in with incredible style.

“I’m very fortunate to have that colour on the record. I was really sad and shocked to hear about him. I happened to know that hotel where he was. I’ve stayed in that town. The whole thing was something else. He did have a wonderful career doing what he wanted to do, and by all accounts, a good life.”

“He drums up a storm on those tracks, and you can really hear it. He has this sort of bubbling quality, it’s really percolating.”

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  