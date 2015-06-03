Iggy Pop rarities coming soon

A 3CD set featuring rare, live and previously unreleased material from Iggy Pop’s post-Stooges career is to be released on June 23.

Cleopatra Records will issue the 3CD compilation, entitled Psychophonic Medicine, which focuses on his late 70s and early 80s output.

Along with a disc of rarities which includes versions of tracks from his debut solo album The Idiot (1977) and Party (1981) the rest of the collection is made up of two live sets, one from the Paris Palace in 1979 and one from San Francisco’s Old Waldorf in 1981.

The package also features a 36-page booklet featuring rare pictures from the archives of longtime Stooges photographer and author of the group’s official biography, Robert Matheu.

Pop revealed last year that he’d thought about a career in politics but changed his mind following the assassination of JFK in 1963.

CD1: Rarities

Dum Dum Boys (Alternate Mix) Baby (Alternate Mix) China Girl (Alternate Mix) Tiny Girls (Outtake) It’s My Life (Unreleased) Bang Bang (Alternate Mix) Sea of Love (Alternate Mix) Time Won’t Let Me (Alternate Mix) Fire Engine Warrior Tribe Old Mule Skinner Beside You Cry For Love Purple Haze Warm Feeling (Unreleased) Let’s Boot And Rally with Bethany Cosentino

CD2: Paris Palace 1979

Cock In My Pocket Kill City Fortune Teller New Values Billy Is A Runaway I Wanna Be Your Dog Five Foot One Dirt Batman Louie Louie Shake Appeal I’m Bored

CD3: San Francisco 1981