Iggy Pop rarities coming soon

A 3CD set featuring rare, live and previously unreleased material from Iggy Pop’s post-Stooges career is to be released on June 23.
Cleopatra Records will issue the 3CD compilation, entitled Psychophonic Medicine, which focuses on his late 70s and early 80s output.
Along with a disc of rarities which includes versions of tracks from his debut solo album The Idiot (1977) and Party (1981) the rest of the collection is made up of two live sets, one from the Paris Palace in 1979 and one from San Francisco’s Old Waldorf in 1981.
The package also features a 36-page booklet featuring rare pictures from the archives of longtime Stooges photographer and author of the group’s official biography, Robert Matheu.
Pop revealed last year that he’d thought about a career in politics but changed his mind following the assassination of JFK in 1963.
CD1: Rarities
Dum Dum Boys (Alternate Mix)
Baby (Alternate Mix)
China Girl (Alternate Mix)
Tiny Girls (Outtake)
It’s My Life (Unreleased)
Bang Bang (Alternate Mix)
Sea of Love (Alternate Mix)
Time Won’t Let Me (Alternate Mix)
Fire Engine
Warrior Tribe
Old Mule Skinner
Beside You
Cry For Love
Purple Haze
Warm Feeling (Unreleased)
Let’s Boot And Rally with Bethany Cosentino
CD2: Paris Palace 1979
Cock In My Pocket
Kill City
Fortune Teller
New Values
Billy Is A Runaway
I Wanna Be Your Dog
Five Foot One
Dirt
Batman
Louie Louie
Shake Appeal
I’m Bored
CD3: San Francisco 1981
I Need More
Some Weird Sin
Houston Is Hot Tonight
TV Eye
1969
Rock and Roll Party
Bang, Bang
Dum Dum Boys
Eggs On Plate
I’m a Conservative
I Need More (Again)
Lust for Life
The Winter of My Discontent