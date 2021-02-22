If you’ve better things to do than watch Transformers crush Heart’s Barracuda then sure, carry on with your day

A bunch of Transformers. Playing Barracuda. That’s it, that’s the story.

What?

Sigh. Okay…



Well, apparently, The Cybertronic Spree are here on Earth with one critical mission: to party like it’s 1986. These Transformers - Hotrod, Arcee, Rumble, Unicron, Soundwave, Bumblebee, Shockwave and a Quintesson - were brought together by the power of rock ’n roll and want to brighten up our miserable earth lives.



They say: “With the power to light your darkest hour, front-bot Hotrod sings and plays a mean bass. Arcee is our instrument of destruction on keys and vocals. Quintesson is on triple duty, providing backing vocals, keys and wailing guitar. Devourer of worlds, Unicron, just destroys on an 8-string guitar, while Rumble and Shockwave keep it heavy on the drums with both thunder and lightning. Our resident hype-bots, Soundwave and Bumblebee play keys, dance, and keep the party going strong.”



There. Happy now? If you want to know more, there’s a website. Tell them Hotrod sent you. Or something.