If you're among the select group of music fans who loves Taylor Swift and ska-punk we have some excellent news for you

On April 25, 1998 Boston's premier ska-punk crew The Mighty Mighty Bosstones scored their one and only UK Top 40 hit single when The Impression That I Get from their million-selling Let's Face It album crashed into the national charts at number 12.

Pennsylvania's Taylor Swift, born approximately 20 months after the Bosstones achieved this feat, has become a rather more regular visitor to the UK singles chart, notching up two number one singles, 21 Top 10 singles, and an additional 43 Top 40 singles over the past 14 years: she is also the first and only artist this century to have scored eight UK Number 1 albums. Basically, she's quite popular.

However, while there may be something of a gulf between Ms Swift and the now-defunct Boston ska-punks veterans in terms of commercial success, in one arena they stand shoulder-to-shoulder, that arena being the magical realm of mash-up maestro DJ Cummerbund.



For reasons best known to himself, the maverick music melder has squished together the Bosstones' best-known jaunty parp-fest and Taylor Swift's October 2022 single Anti-Hero, and bunged in snippets of Taking Back Sunday's emo classic Cute Without the "E" (Cut From the Team), Foo Fighters' My Hero and some vintage Randy 'Macho Man' Savage for bonus beefiness.

All very clever, we hear you cry, but is it any bloody good?

To which we say, must we do all the heavy-lifting, you lazy sods? Listen for yourselves! It's below, we couldn't make this much simpler, tbtfh.

But wait: if this hasn't already whipped you into a frenzy of peak excitement, there's more: some internet wizard has also married, in a musical sense, 'Tay Sway' and Iron Maiden. Ruddy hell, what will they think of next? Kids today, eh? Tsk.