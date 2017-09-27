Idylls stream new album The Barn in full

Brisbane bonkers noisemakers Idylls are streaming their new album The Barn exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The band’s third album, The Barn, is the follow-up to 2014’s Prayer For The Terrene.

“This album isn’t properly interpretable through the lens of heavy or aggressive music alone, though plenty will come at it from that direction,” vocalist Billie Stimple tells Metal Hammer. “If you’re disappointed for that reason, it’s probably intentional, if not, then all the better.

“In terms of what inspired us, I don’t think inspiration is such a relevant concept, but maybe we were each motivated by the aspiration to eventually become well-integrated people living whole lives; records should always be part of that iterative process.”

The Barn is out September 29, via Holy Roar Records, and available to pre-order now.

Why Holy Roar Records still fight for the underground