VIDEO: Watch Iceman Thesis' farewell video

Last Friday before heading to the pub we were delivered a package. Not that unusual, but inside was what you can see above: another letter from Iceman Thesis, some artwork and a memory stick. WTF?

This is now the third time Iceman Thesis have made contact with Metal Hammer and we’re still none-the-wiser as to who these masked noisemakers are. We know they’re good, we know they’re anonymous… but that’s it. We saw them live at Download and that still didn’t help.

But the memory stick we received contained a video… perhaps this is the answer we’ve been waiting for?

So… according to the video, Iceman Thesis are in fact members of Five Finger Death Punch, Trivium, Killswitch Engage, Skindred, The Defiled, Behemoth, Chris Jericho, Upon A Burning Body, Krokodil, While She Sleeps and more.

We doubt we’ll ever find out just who is behind all this but is this it? From what started with a package being delivered to Andy Copping, who then books the band to play TWO SLOTS AT THE SAME TIME at Download Festival.

And it was while at Download they threw three VHS’s into the crowd, one of which was uploaded onto YouTube – see below.

We still have no fucking clue who is under the masks and it’s unlikely we ever will. All we know is that Iceman Thesis is dead.

Who do you think it is?