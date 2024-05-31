"9 years without sex? Weirdo sh*t": Ice-T is not at all impressed by Lenny Kravitz's vow of celibacy

Lenny Kravitz has revealed that he is still sticking to his celibacy vow that he made two decades ago.

In a new interview with The Guardian to promote his new album Blue Electric Light, the singer explains how the pledge that he made in 2005 was part of a "spiritual" journey he has undertaken in an effort to avoid becoming like his father who engaged in multiple affairs, and warned his boy that he would too one day become a cheater.

Referencing marriage to actress Lisa Bonet, which ran from 1987 to 1993, Kravitz admits: “He became right. After [my] marriage, I became more like him. I was becoming a player … I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years.”

When asked how he broke the habit, Kravitz responds: "By taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.”

In a 2011 interview, he told Maxim: “[It’s] just a promise I made until I get married. Where I’m at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit.”

As Kravitz explains, he's remained loyal to his vow, and has not engaged in any sexual relations for nine years, since his last serious relationship.

After learning about the vow, rapper, actor and Body Count frontman Ice-T took to X to express his surprise and disapproval of the singer's personal decision.

“9yrs without Sex?" the rapper writes. "F that BS. Weirdo shit."

One fan hit back at Ice-T's comment, writing: "That’s wrong Ice! He’s not weird. That’s his own journey." In response, he quips: "F that Journey.... lol", before later declaring, "Hey..... If you're a Guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without sex... You're following the wrong page..".

In retaliation to another fan calling him out, asking to know why Ice-T feels the need to judge Kravitz's decision, Ice-T says: "Shit's Weird to me..... I love to Fuck. A lot."

Earlier this year, Ice-T made headlines for dubbing Labour party leader Keir Starmer a "clown", after falling for a spoof interview featuring the politician.

