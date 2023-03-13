Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas inspired an easter egg in Scream 6 that pays tribute to Wes Craven

It's very well documented that Scream is Spencer Charnas' favourite film. The Ice Nine Kills frontman has spent his career sharing his love and admiration for the horror genre, especially the Scream franchise, even writing a song about it back in 2019.



But going one step further, Spencer plays a small part in the latest ghoulish sequel, Scream 6, directly inspiring an easter egg that pays tribute to the franchise's original director Wes Craven. Wes passed away back in 2015, with Scream 4 being his last instalment, and last directorial outing, in 2011, with Scream (2022) and Scream 6 have both been helmed by Radio Silence directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The pair and Spencer have seemingly got close over the years, which is why they asked him to produce an INK poster to appear in the film, placed on a fridge in the background of a shot.



As well as featuring a picture of the band, a black and white version of the promo photo they made for their track Funeral Derangements, the venue on the flyer was Abe's Snake Pit, a reference to the alias that Wes used whilst directing adult films in the 1970s, Abe Snake. The directors loved it so much, that they then named the Bodega featured in the movie Abe's Snake.



Speaking to Dread Central, Bettinelli-Olpin had this to say: "That [idea to call the bodega "Abe's Snake" came from] Spencer from Ice Nine Kills... There’s a little flyer for the band on the refrigerator, and we have gotten friendly with him over the last couple of years, and he sent us that to put in the scene, and he put Abe’s Snake Pit as the location of their show, and we [were] like, “Oh, let’s steal that. Let’s do that on the bodega.”



Spencer also appears in the video for Demi Lovato's Still Alive, which is taken from the soundtrack for the film. It also features Mike Shinoda, who co-wrote and produced the track.



And here is Ice Nine Kills' ode to Scream, the bludgeoning Your Number's Up.