I want to believe: The Osbournes are back with new paranormal TV show

It’s been 15 years since smash hit MTV series The Osbournes came to an end – but those looking to get a new fix of Ozzy Osbourne and his family won’t have long to wait.

Variety report that Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne will return to our screens on the Travel Channel from August 2 in a new paranormal TV series titled The Osbournes Want To Believe.

Each hour-long episode will see Jack showing his parents video clips of anomalies such as UFOs, poltergeist activity and other unexplained phenomena, with the programme coming hot on the heels of Jack and Katrina Weidman’s supernatural Portals To Hell series.

Jack tells Variety that the show was possible to make due to Ozzy and Sharon spending more time at home due to the lockdown, adding: “We see if I can poke at my parents. It’s actually going to be a lot of fun.”

Kelly Osbourne won’t be taking part in the new series, although she reported late last year that it was possible that The Osbournes could one day return to TV.

She told People: “Every single year about every three months or so, someone else gives us another offer and we keep saying, ‘no.’ It keeps coming around.

“Right now there’s another offer on the table and I think this is the closest we’ve ever come to accepting one, but whether that will happen or not, I don’t know.”

The fly-on-the-wall MTV reality show was broadcast between 2002 and 2005 and made the whole family household names.

Ozzy released his latest studio Ordinary Man back in February.