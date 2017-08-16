I Am The Manic Whale Closing In On Pledge Fund Total

Reading prog rockers I Am The Manic Whale have almost raised two thirds of their Pledge target for their second album. The band recently put out a call to Prog readers for more support.

“Hi Prog mag readers. Wondering if any of you would be willing to pledge some money to support my band, I Am The Manic Whale complete our 2nd album? We need to raise another £1000 to finish the project,” bassist and singer Michael Whiteman told us.

If you’d like to check out I Am The Manic Whale, you can listen to the band’s debut album via their bandcamp page. The band state that the new album, Gathering The Waters, is 99.9% recorded and 60% mixed, but the band need to hit their target to pay for the finishing mixing and artwork and the production of physical CDs.

The band’s Pledge page can be viewed here.