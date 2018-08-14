Hundreds of AC/DC fans gather in Sydney in bid to break world record

Last weekend, hundreds of guitarists gathered in Sydney, Australia, to play AC/DC classic Highway To Hell in a bid to break a world record.

Reverb report that 457 musicians united at the city’s Guitar Festival in an effort to smash the record for the Largest Electric Guitar Ensemble – a record currently held by 368 Indian guitarists who ripped through Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door in 2013.

Guinness World Records have still to confirm if the attempt can be officially named the largest gathering, but word is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Money raised on the day went to The Australian Children’s Music Foundation – a charity which provides weekly music education classes and instruments to disadvantaged children throughout the country.

Watch video footage of the performance below.

Speculation surrounding the current status of AC/DC has been mounting over the course of the past week after estranged members Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd were spotted together outside the studio in Vancouver where the band recorded their last three albums.

AC/DC guitarists Stevie and Angus Young were later snapped at the same location.