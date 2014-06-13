How Huntress won 'em over

Huntress are being seen as a "legit" band thanks to Lamb Of God, says frontwoman Jill Janus.

Her outfit were given a great opportunity when they supported Randy Blythe’s band in the US and UK – and she believes that set them on their way to the Red Bull Stage at Download today.

Janus tells TeamRock Radio: “We toured pretty extensively last year with with Lamb Of God in North America, and came over for their UK run. We were able to expose ourselves to a new fanbase. A lot of people were really excited to see us at Download, so we’re looking forward to meeting them again.”

And she vows Huntress will make the most of the chance to make new fans, because they know how it’s done. “Stepping into such a massive tour with Lamb Of God, a really legit metal tour, we won them over,” she says.

“What’s really exciting is seeing people come around and become true fans. Being here at Download, that’s going to trickle over.”

