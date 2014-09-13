Houston lose keyboardist Delin

Ricky Delin has left AOR outfit Houston to concentrate on his solo work, they’ve announced.

The producer and keyboardist became a full-time member last year, ahead of the launch of Houston II, their third album overall and their second of original material. The Swedish band’s 2010 self-titled debut was named Classic Rock Magazine’s best AOR record of 2010.

Earlier this month they released Relaunch II, containing four original tracks and six covers. It followed 2011’s covers album Relaunch.

The band say in a statement: “Ricky has left to pursue his solo career, and finish the album he’s been working on for the past 16 years. We wish him good luck.

“Houston will continue as a five-piece and we will not look for a replacement. The journey has just begun.”

Frontman Hank Erix recently said: ““The band has gone through some changes. We have a new line-up and we want this album to show that we are still paying tribute to the music that inspired us, and that we’re experimenting a lot more than ever. We’ve got a brilliant new band, both on record and live, and we live in such an interesting musical time.”

Houston are featured in the latest edition of AOR Magazine.